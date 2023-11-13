Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has questioned the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama over his “Rescue Ghana Mission” campaign for the 2024 general election.

Dr Bawumia contends that God rescued Ghanaians from Mr Mahama’s incompetence in 2016, and he is puzzled by what additional rescue mission is being referenced.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Sunday night, November 12, 2023, the Vice President stated, “This [Ghana] economy had to be rescued by the IMF [International Monetary Fund], they [NDC] had to go for a rescue, that was the real rescue mission, as a price of mismanagement of this economy.”

“And so they went for a rescue mission [from the IMF] and they were not even able to stay the course of the IMF programme. They went off track, so, that rescue mission by the IMF didn’t quite work because they were not following the terms of the agreement,” the Vice President added.

He went on to emphasise that the NDC’s rescue mission with the IMF did not succeed as they deviated from the terms of the agreement.

Dr Bawumia highlighted that the real rescue happened with the election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stating, “We have very much put everything back on course.”

Asserting that the Akufo-Addo government has fulfilled its promises made before the 2016 general elections, Dr Bawumia listed achievements such as macroeconomic stability, the restoration of teacher and nursing training allowances, and the implementation of initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs and the One District, One Factory program.

He concluded by stating, “We have rescued the country and this economy from the mismanagement of John Mahama.

“Now you don’t understand what they mean by coming to the rescue; we have rescued the country already, and we are now building upon that unless maybe they are not informed.”

