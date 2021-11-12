Police in Kumasi are investigating the latest robbery incident at the Ayigya suburb, where machete-wielding men attacked the Pico food joint in the Top High area.



The robbers made away with an undisclosed amount of money, a TV set and mobile phones.



The latest incident occurred a mile away from Maxima junction where a young lady was gunned down by unidentified assailants about two months ago.



Residents are appealing for enhanced security as they recount their experiences.

