Police in Kumasi are investigating the latest robbery incident at the Ayigya suburb, where machete-wielding men attacked the Pico food joint in the Top High area.
The robbers made away with an undisclosed amount of money, a TV set and mobile phones.
The latest incident occurred a mile away from Maxima junction where a young lady was gunned down by unidentified assailants about two months ago.
Residents are appealing for enhanced security as they recount their experiences.
