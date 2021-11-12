The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Central Region has remanded into police custody for two weeks, 25 suspected internet fraudsters.

This was when they made their first appearance before the court on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The suspects, mainly Nigerians, including two females, were arrested at their hideouts at Kasoa Iron City by the Central East Regional Police Command.

This was during an intelligence-based operation on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The police retrieved 31 laptops, 26 assorted mobile phones, three machetes, and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis and toffees.

The case has, however, been adjourned to November 26, 2021.