The Ofaakor Circuit Court has remanded a 31-year-old labourer in prison custody for allegedly stealing his pastor’s 12 gold rings valued at GH¢120,000.

The accused, Danladi Abass, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing when he appeared before the court presided over Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil, said the complainant, Rev Kelvin Bour, a pastor at the Seventh Day Good News Ambassadors Church and Abass were both residents of Everlip in Kasoa.

He said about a year ago, Abass, who was a church member of the complainant told him (complainant) that he (Abass) had dreamt about someone gifting him gold and was directed to deal in gold business.

The pastor cautioned Abass against engaging himself in the gold business because it was full of fraudsters, the prosecutor said.

Chief Inspector Annobil said the pastor, during the conversation, dashed to his room and brought out 12 gold rings valued at GH¢120,000 to demonstrate to the accused the quality of real gold.

He said Abass after the meeting, secretly went and stole all the 12 gold rings from his pastor’s room and sold them at Adabraka.

The prosecutor said investigation was ongoing to retrieve the gold rings.