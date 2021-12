Former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings was spotted in public for the first time after the demise of her husband.

She was part of patrons at the EP listening of Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwaboah.

An elated Nana Konadu danced to the tantalizing tunes of the musician.

The former First Lady also bought three copies of the EP for GH¢3000.

Watch the video shared by blogger, famebugs below: