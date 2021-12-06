The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has rekindled the long-standing relationship with the Awuah-Darko family.

This was at their private residence at Juaben in the Ashanti region as they climaxed the 50th anniversary of the Paramount Chief of Juaben traditional area, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

Clad in colourful Kente apparel, the king, together with his entourage exchanged hearty pleasantries with the family ahead of the traditional celebration on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The Nkosuohene of the Juaben stool, Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem II who welcomed the king, said the Awuah-Darko family deemed it the greatest of honour to host him.

In 1985, the Asantehene first made room for the enstoolment of Nkosuohene (which means progress chief) in Asante with Nana Awuah Darko Ampem selected.

He served as Chairman of the Juaben Rural Bank until his demise on Sunday 25th November 2005 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He was survived by four children; Daniel Awuah-Darko, Executive Chairman of Vanguard Assurance Company Limited, Harold Quarshie Awuah-Darko, now Nana Awuah-Darko Ampem II – Chairman of United Pension Trustees Limited and founder of Nationwide Mutual Healthcare.

The rest are Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko, founder of Matrix Int Holdings, Marine & General Insurance Brokers and Convenio Energy, and David Awuah-Darko, founder and CEO of the IC Securities Group.