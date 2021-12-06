Minister for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has commenced a 13-day tour of the five Northern regions of the country.

The tour which began on Sunday, December 5, 2021, will see Dr Akoto in the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savanna, and Northern Regions.

A statement issued and signed by the minister’s press secretariat said he is on the tour with an entourage, including national directors.

The team will visit farm fields, interact with farmers and staff of the ministry, and also inspect ongoing projects under the ministry.

“The minister will additionally receive reports from the various Regional Directors of Agriculture on the status of the government’s agricultural flagship initiatives and also pay courtesy calls on traditional authorities,” the statement added.

The statement further noted the Minister will use the opportunity to meet with agro-input dealers and suppliers to discuss issues and challenges pertaining to the implementation of the government’s input subsidy programmes ahead of the 2022 crop season.

