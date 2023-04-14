K Monsi Industries, a Ghanaian manufacturing company based in the Oti Region, has recently

constructed a three-unit classroom block for Tapa Amanya RC primary school.

The new facility which includes classrooms for Nursery, KG1, and KG2 students, was built in honour of the late Edward Kwasi Afari, also known as Nana Ampeh, who passed away in 1997.

The construction of the new classroom block was part of K Monsi Industries’ corporate social

responsibility efforts.

The company has always prioritized giving back to society, and this new facility is a testament to its commitment to the welfare of the communities they operate in.

The cost of the new classroom block was 350,000.00 Ghana cedis, a significant investment for K Monsi Industries.

New Block

However, the company believes that it was a worthwhile investment, especially given the deplorable condition of the old KG block.

The previous facility was a death trap, and students were unable to attend classes during the rainy season.

The new classroom block, which was constructed to modern standards, provides a conducive

learning environment for the students.

They no longer have to miss classes due to adverse weather conditions, and the school can now accommodate more students.

In addition to the construction of the new classroom block, K Monsi Industries has called on

everyone to patronize their products.

Old structure

The company has four main products on the market, including K Monsi Bitters, Take Cool sachet Water, Freez mineral bottled, and K Monsi herbal mixture.

By supporting the company’s products, customers indirectly contribute to their corporate

social responsibility efforts.

K Monsi Industries has been in operation since 2007 when it was known as Take Cool Ventures.

Over the years, the company has established a reputation for producing high-quality products that meet the needs of their customers.

Their commitment to giving back to society is also noteworthy, and the construction of the new classroom block for Tapa Amanya RC primary school is an excellent example of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In conclusion, K Monsi Industries’ construction of a new three-unit classroom block for Tapa

Amanya RC primary school is a testament to the company’s commitment to giving back to society.

The new facility will provide an excellent learning environment for the children, and it is a massive upgrade from the old KG block.

K Monsi Industries’ corporate social responsibility initiatives should be an example for other companies to follow.

By supporting K Monsi Industries’ products, customers are indirectly contributing to the betterment of the community.