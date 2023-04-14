The matchday 26 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various stadia with interesting fixtures.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host defending champions Asante Kotoko later today with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Aduana Stars will host Great Olympics on Saturday afternoon.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will welcome Bechem United on Saturday.

Kick-off for the Saturday games is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, rejuvenated Medeama SC at Akoon Park will tackle Karela United on Sunday.

FC Samartex 1996 will host Accra Lions at Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium will host bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United will tackle Bibiani Gold Stars.

The kick-off of the games have been scheduled for 15:00GMT.

The final game is at the Accra Sports Stadium where Hearts of Oak host FA Cup semifinalist, Nsoatreman FC on Sunday evening with kick-off at 18:00GMT.

Fixtures below: