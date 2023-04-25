A victim was found with 100 used children’s diapers and a huge sum of money after three persons were rescued in an accident in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) said the three persons were rescued in an accident at the Iyana Ipaja axis on Monday.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, LASTMA said the victim has been handed over to police officers.

The agency said the accident involved a commercial tricycle, a bus and a white Camry car.

One of the accident victims was said to have died on the way to the hospital.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued 3 severely injured accident victims (2 males & a female) at Mosalasi roundabout inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos,” the statement read.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white Camry car lost control due to overspeeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear while the tricycle went off balance and obstructed another fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja.

“The rescued 3 accident victims were immediately rushed to different hospitals by their relatives.

“But unfortunately one of the rescued accident victims (male) reportedly died along the road to the hospital.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident was caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children ‘Diapers Pampers’ with huge sum of money of different denominations was immediately handed over to the policemen at the scene of the accident.”

