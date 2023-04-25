A basic six pupil of the Tanvaare Methodist Primary School in the Wa West District has been sltortured by one Boraa Toyel, a resident of the community, for allegedly stealing GH₵800.00.

Boraa Toyel, a farmer and a tricycle rider, accused the 13-year-old boy (name withheld) of stealing GH₵800.00 out of a total of GH₵1,900.00 kept in the room, but the victim has denied stealing the money.

Mr Yussif Abdullah, the Assembly Member of the area, who revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tanvaare, said the incident happened on Wednesday, April 19.

He explained that Boraa Toyel severely beat up the child, tied him to a tree, and threatened to kill him if he did not release the money.

Mr Abdallah said Boraa Toyel traced the victim to the school, pulled him out of the classroom, and started brutalising while dragging him to the house.

He said the incident happened in the school at the blind side of the school authorities who had gone to prepare for normal classes after holding sporting activities with the school children earlier that morning.

“The child was with other pupils at the school, but the teachers were not there at the time when Boraa Toyel came and accused the child of stealing his money, picked him from the classroom and started beating him as he pulled him out of the school.”

“He said the boy was in the room where the money was kept charging his phone and later, he (Boraa Toyel) could not find the money, so, he thinks it is the boy who picked the money, he did not catch him with the money,” the Assembly Member explained.

Mr Abdallah said an aunt of the victim later reported the incident to the school authorities who rushed to the scene and spotted the pupil tied to the tree with bruises all over his body.

“When the teachers got to the house, they took pictures of the boy tied to the tree and threatened that they will get him (Boraa Toyel) arrested if he does not release,” he explained.

The assembly member told the GNA that the victim was rushed to the Wa West District Hospital while the case was reported to the Wa West District Police command for the necessary actions to be taken.