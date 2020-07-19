Asante Kotoko Board of Directors is set to name Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the coming days.

The former Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant was tipped to take over the vacant position following the exit of George Amoako last month.

The Kotoko management was disbanded following the inauguration of the new Board of Directors by Manhyia Palace.

However, the Board settled on the Phar Rangers boss as the new CEO of the club after a meeting held here in Accra last month, June 2020.

But Mr Amponsah’s appointment was called off by the Board which came as a shock to the supporters of the club.

A five-member interim management team was put together by the Board to steer the affairs of the club for the meantime.

The interim management is headed by Joseph Yaw Adu, a retired Sports Director at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kofi Abban, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Martin Brobbey and Lawyer Kwamina Mensah.

However, the management team has communicated to the Board to name a new CEO as they don’t intend to stay in office for long.

And information available to Adomonline.com indicates that the Board has finally settled on Mr Amponsah as the new club CEO.

“Yes, the Board has finally agreed to name Nana Yaw Amponsah as the new CEO of the club.

“The announcement will be made in the coming days,” a trusted source told Adomonline.com.

However, Nhyira FM’s Bismark Owusu Bempah also confirmed that the Board is set to name Mr Amponsah as the new CEO of the club.

The FIFA Intermediary has youth development at heart and also has strong international links which could expose Kotoko to the modern trends of the game worldwide.

Mr Amponsah is expected to be awarded a five-year contract by the Board. He has already presented a five-year development plan to the Board in their first meeting held last month.