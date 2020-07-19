Programs Manager for the Leprosy Elimination Program, Dr. Benedict Quao has said leprosy is not hereditary.

He explained that, leprosy is caused by micro bacterial mercury which results in the damage of the nerves in the human system.

“Leprosy is not heredity but can be transferred through droplets of fluids from infected persons and also takes over 20 years before showing on the body; though Leprosy can be cured, it damages all the cells and nerves in the system of a person” he said on Adom TV’s health show “Nkwa Hia” hosted by Afia Amankwah Tamakloe.

Dr. Quao noted that, leprosy starts in a form of skin rashes, changes the color of the skin and later spreads to other parts of the body.

“About 95% of humans are immune to the bacterial which causes leprosy and just 5% stand a risk of getting infected. No one can determine who is among the 95% or the 5%, so it is advisable to seek medical attention when you experience any of the symptoms” he urged.

His revelation follows documentary on leprosy by Assisting Editor of Joy News, Seth Kwame Boateng in the Central Region of Ghana which featured three children of a 77-year-old woman who have been infected.