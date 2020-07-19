12-year-old actress has shared a chilling story of how she escaped being sexually harassed by her class teacher.

Pearl Shim Mugalla, popularly known as Little Daniella, a fast-rising Nigerian actress said she was lucky because her mother had taught her how to defend herself if she is attacked.

Born to a Korean father by a Nigerian mother, the vivacious and intelligent damsel she quickly turned and pushed him so hard he fell and hit his head on floor.

“I went to my class to get water from the water dispenser, then I saw the teacher behind me trying to touch me amorously and I pushed him away and he fell on the floor near the staircase, hitting his head on the tiled floor!” she said.

It has happened once. Our Yoruba teacher tried to molest me. I don’t know if he had been doing it with other classmates, but I’m not the type that hides things. Because my mum will always tell me that if something happens anywhere, you should tell somebody. During our Christmas Carol when I was in Primary Six, I went to my class to get water from the water dispenser, then I saw the teacher behind me trying to touch me amorously and I pushed him away and he fell on the floor near the staircase, hitting his head on the tiled floor!

That was how I came downstairs and told my friends what happened. Immediately after doing to him what was on my mind, I ran to report him to the school proprietor and he was fired.

I would also advise mothers that before their children get to the age of 13 or 14 years, start advising the child. ‘If this man touches you here or there, tell me.’ Not the one that the parents will be beating the child. Nigerian parents like beating a lot and it’s not the best. Though my mum used to scold me while she was alive, she hardly beat me. And granny doesn’t beat me at all.