One person has been arrested in connection with a daylight robbery at Dansoman Exhibition in Accra.

Another suspect according to the police is on the run with a manhunt launched for him.

The duo who were on a motorbike attacked a middle-aged woman at Dansoman Exhibition Roundabout and made away with her handbag.

The Police confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post, stating the arrest followed an intelligence-led operation by a special anti-robbery squad.

The service has assured the second suspect will be apprehended and brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Below is the police post: