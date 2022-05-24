Accra was submerged in water after a downpour which started late Monday evening.

Areas including; Kasoa, Kaneshie, Teshie, Tse-Addo, Dansoman, Tesano, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle), Adabraka, and Asylum Down amongst others, were heavily hit by the floods.

The floodwaters displaced many and destroyed properties of several residents and companies in the affected areas.

Photojournalist, Sammy Moore was on the ground and took photos of the devastating effect of the flood.