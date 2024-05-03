Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has clarified that Ghana is not financially constrained to the extent of procuring high and low voltage poles.

According to him, the government has recently acquired poles to complete the installation of certain projects in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

Dr Prempeh stated, “Ghana is not broke that they cannot buy.”

He made this statement while updating the Government Assurance Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 3, regarding the progress of works in various communities of the Binduri District.

Dr Prempeh noted that the delay in completing the projects was due to inadequate funding to procure high and low voltage poles.

He said these poles have now been procured, released, and installed in all communities of Binduri.

The Energy Minister explained that when certain contractors are tasked with installations, the Ministry provides them with some materials.

However, depending on the availability of these materials, there may be delays in the project timeline.