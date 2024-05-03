The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has appeared before the Council of State members to brief them about the Commission’s planned activities and programmes for the year.

Ms. Kathleen Addy outlined well-thought-out and citizens-centred programmes as Ghana goes to the polls this year.

She said activities for the year will be on the theme: ‘Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved’.

Ms. Addy iterated the need for deliberate civic engagements which will prioritise and campaign against vote buying in our elections, and curb the possible intrusion of violent extremists, religious intolerance, and the spread of mis/disinformation and fake news.

High on the agenda of the Commission also, is youth participation in this year’s election, a flagship research study; Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter, debates, social media campaigns, Inter-Party Dialogue Committee engagements, media campaigns, outdoor outreaches, etc.

Ms. Addy called on State Actors to prioritise Civic Education in distributing resources to help actively rally citizens and promote participatory democracy, especially before, during and after the 2024 general election.

She also touched on other challenges affecting general civic education delivery in the country and appealed to the Council of State to be an advocate for the Commission.

The Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II among other discussions gave the assurance, that, the Council will not relent in its efforts to support the NCCE and advocate on its behalf to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

The NCCE is an independent, non-partisan governance institution set up under Article 231 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the NCCE Act, 1993, Act 452 of the Parliament of Ghana.

The Commission works to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.

Deputy Chairman in charge of Finance and Administration, Lawyer Victor Brobbey, Commission Member, Hajara Mohammed Rufai and some senior managers accompanied the Chair of the Commission.

ALSO READ:

I am focused on fighting corruption through digitization – Bawumia

EC dismisses viral video alleging ballot box staffing

Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport to be commissioned on May 10