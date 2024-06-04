Workers of the State Transport Corporation (STC) are fiercely resisting the appointment of a third deputy managing director, describing it as a waste of public funds.

According to the workers, the two deputies already at post are enough.

They are, therefore, asking the corporation to prioritise acquiring more buses and settling some six million cedis in overdue pensions.

In the petition sighted by JoyNews, the workers explained that the company has “operated without a Deputy Managing Director for a considerable period; suggesting that the reduction in deputy managing directors will not adversely affect our operations”.

“It is imperative to emphasise the current challenges facing the company, particularly the dwindling fleet of operational buses. Presently, out of a total of 145 buses, only 39 are deemed roadworthy.

“This predicament is attributed to the inferior quality of the Daewoo buses acquired in 2020, resulting in frequent repairs and maintenance issues.

“Furthermore, we wish to draw attention to the outstanding provident fund contributions and other statutory deductions, which are significantly overdue, that is the Provident Fund arrears for about six years, the Tier 2 arrears totaling six months and the SSNIT deductions which are in arrears exceeding six million Ghana Cedis (GH¢6,000,000.00),” part of the petition addressed to the Board Chairman read.

The unionised staff say they will continue to barricade the office of the Deputy Managing Director until the appointment is revoked.

