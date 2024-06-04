There’s so much propaganda and negativity; help sanitise the system – Dan Botwe to clergy

The New Patriotic Party’s Campaign Chair for the 2024 general election, Dan Botwe has urged the clergy to help address the overwhelming propaganda and negativity that he claims is prevalent in Ghana.

Speaking at a recent event as part of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr Botwe emphasized the critical role that religious leaders can play in promoting truth and positivity in the country’s sociopolitical landscape.

The former Minister of Local Government stated that, the current climate of misinformation undermines national unity and progress.

He urged clerics to use their influential positions to promote honesty, integrity, and constructive discourse.

He believes that the clergy’s moral authority uniquely qualifies them to assist “sanitize the system” and promote a more factual and uplifting narrative.