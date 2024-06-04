Multinational commodity trader Trafigura will participate at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference – scheduled for October 2-3 in Luanda – as a gold sponsor. The sponsorship during this year’s event demonstrates the company’s commitment to deploying infrastructure, market expertise and a regional logistics network to support production and distribution in Angola.

As a supplier of commodities, Trafigura responsibly connects producers and consumers of minerals, metals and energy through the deployment of infrastructure and logistics to make supply chains more efficient. During the AOG 2024 conference, the company is expected to outline strategies for improving infrastructure and logistics in Angola as the country moves to increase oil production while bolstering the expansion of other strategic sectors such as mining.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

In February, Trafigura and Canadian mining company Ivanhoe Mines forged a long-term agreement to transport minerals via Angola’s Lobito Atlantic Railway. Under the agreement, which spans a minimum term of six years, Trafigura will transport up to between 120,000 and 240,000 tons of copper per year from Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Port of Lobito.

The agreement marks the first long-term commercial commitment to the Lobito Atlantic Railway, which connects Central Africa’s Copperbelt region to the Port of Lobito and aims to provide a more efficient and lower-carbon route for bringing copper, cobalt and other transition metals to market.

Trafigura also serves as part of the Lobito Atlantic Railway consortium, which features construction company Mota-Engil and transport services company Vecturis. The consortium was awarded a 30-year concession for the operation, maintenance and management of the railway and for the Lobito Minerals port.

This year’s AOG 2024 conference will serve as the premier platform for stakeholders to address pressing issues within Angola’s oil and gas domain, encompassing strategies to mitigate production decline, bolster exploration efforts, diversify the economy and spearhead a just energy transition by harnessing natural gas resources.

