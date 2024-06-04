The Suntreso Government Hospital in the Ashanti region is facing a critical issue that has persisted for nearly a year.

Water leaks from a main electrical circuit whenever it rains heavily, causing significant disruptions and posing serious risks.

Reports indicate that, during recent heavy rains, the leakage became severe, with water dripping onto boxes in the storage room and flooding the entire area.

This situation not only threatens the hospital’s infrastructure but also endangers the safety of patients and staff.

Hospital authorities have been aware of the issue but it remains unresolved, raising concerns about the potential hazards, including fires and water damage to medical supplies.

This calls for the need for urgent attention and repair to ensure the safety and functionality of the hospital.

