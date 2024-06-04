The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has fought off allegations by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) of attempts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2024 election in its favour.

The Deputy General Secretary, Prof Haruna Mohammed has said the NPP does not need the EC to win an election.

The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama criticised the EC’s decision not to allow political party agents to observe the ongoing vote transfer exercise.

In a Facebook post, the former President said the decision points to a collusion with the NPP to rig the election on December 7.

Reacting to the comments on Adom FM’s morning show. Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Haruna emphasised that the NPP will always win an election regardless of who is the Electoral Commissioner.

“This is not the first time the NPP will win an election. Mahama was a sitting president yet we defeated him for the first time in the history of Ghana. So we as NPP do not need the help of the Electoral Commission to win any election,” he stated.

According to him, Mr Mahama’s claim is borne out of desperation to be elected President on December 7.

“The former President has not been untruthful to the people of Ghana and he was right when he told us we have short memories because in the past, he asked the NPP not to politicise the EC but now he is making these allegations against the same EC.

“In his desperation to become president, he will say anything because he didn’t back his statement with any law. It was just mere allegation which cannot be proven,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite the NDC’s position that it will not withdraw its agents, the NPP says it will comply with the directive on the voter transfer exercise in order not to interfere with the EC’s plans.

