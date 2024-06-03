The owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, nicknamed Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region, Eric Johnson who was stabbed to death has been buried.

The final funeral rites took place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Nayiri Park in Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

Scores of mourners including Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and former Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery among others were in attendance to commiserate with the family.

Mr Johnson aged 60 was murdered by some assailants on Sunday, February 11 before 1:30 am with his stolen vehicle driven out of his residence by the assailant(s).

Mr Johnson’s attacker used a ladder to climb over his wall and subsequently used a master card to gain access to his room.

Seven persons were picked up by the police as part of investigation to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the Jirapa Dubai CEO.

After profiling of the suspects, two were granted Police enquiry bail and the rest taken to court.

