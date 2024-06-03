The Volta Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the India High Commission in Ghana is set to host a one-day yoga session on June 5, 2024.

This initiative, recognising yoga’s global appeal and multi-faceted benefits, aims to promote holistic health and wellness among the citizens of the Volta Region and Ghana at large.

The event will take place at the residency conference hall in Ho.

The session is designed to spread awareness about the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga, encouraging a healthier lifestyle through this ancient practice.

Yoga, which has gained international recognition for its ability to improve physical fitness, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being, aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the India High Commission in Ghana in their quest to foster a healthier population.

The collaborative effort underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing health and wellness issues. The India High Commission’s involvement highlights the enduring cultural exchange between India and Ghana, with yoga serving as a bridge to share knowledge and practices that can enhance the quality of life.

The Resident Representative of the India High Commission expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, “Yoga is a gift from India to the world. We are excited to bring this ancient practice to the people of the Volta Region, and we hope it will inspire them to adopt healthier lifestyles.”

Similarly, a representative from the Volta Regional Coordinating Council remarked, “This yoga session is a testament to our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our citizens. By embracing yoga, we aim to foster a community that values holistic health.”

The programme will feature experienced yoga instructors who will guide participants through various yoga poses, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques. These activities are designed to be accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels, ensuring that everyone can participate and benefit.

In addition to the physical aspects of yoga, the session will also emphasise the mental and emotional benefits, such as stress reduction, improved focus, and enhanced emotional resilience. By integrating these elements, the organisers hope to provide a comprehensive approach to wellness that addresses the needs of the whole person.

Excitement is building among the residents of the Volta Region. Many see this event as an opportunity to explore a new path to wellness and to connect with a global community that values health and well-being.

The one-day yoga session in Ho promises to be a significant step forward in promoting holistic health in the Volta Region and beyond. It stands as a symbol of the positive outcomes that can be achieved through collaboration and cultural exchange.

