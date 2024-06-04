Kobina Yeaboh Okyere, the National Director of Compassion International Ghana, has called upon the church to be a powerful catalyst for change in Ghana’s development.

He emphasized the need for churches to illuminate and uplift the communities they serve.

His remarks were made at the National Pastors’ Conference, a significant event involving Compassion International Ghana and its over 400 local church partners.

Compassion International Ghana partners local churches across the country to support children living in extreme poverty.

The four-day National Pastors’ Conference, held from May 20th to 24th, 2024, at the Pentecost Convention Centre, brought together over 400 pastors.

The conference aimed to enhance the collaboration between Compassion International Ghana and local churches, focusing on their shared mission to alleviate child poverty.

Discussions included updates on Compassion International Ghana’s progress and strategic action plans for strengthening partnerships with local churches.

Prominent Christian leaders who attended the conference, include Rev. Dr. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rt. Rev. Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Synod Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, and Very Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, President of Trinity Theological Seminary.

During the opening ceremony, Rev. Dr Thompson reiterated the church’s role as a trusted institution in society.

He urged churches to leverage this trust to drive not only spiritual growth but also the development of communities and the nation at large.

Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a Christian non-profit organization and a member of Compassion International Incorporated, headquartered in Colorado Springs, USA, is dedicated to being Christ-centered, church-driven, and child-focused.

With a mission to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name, CIGH has been operating in Ghana since 2005 and currently supports over 98,000 children and youth across the country.