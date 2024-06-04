The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Bosson R.K. Divine, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, inspected ongoing projects in the Municipality.

He visited several localities as part of the routine monitoring of ongoing projects in the Ho Municipality.

The purpose of the tour was to give the Municipal Chief Executive who is also to be the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate for Ho Central the opportunity to learn more about the status of the development projects under the Assembly’s supervision.

The MCE inspected an AstroTurf with wire mesh fence at the School of Hygiene main campus in Dave.

The project is scheduled to complete in six months and will cost 3.2 million Ghanaian cedis.

The project is financed by the World Bank and supported by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP).

The MCE speaking in an interview with Adom News said the fund is ready and therefore urged the contractor to work hard to meet the timeline given.

Also, the Project Manager of BANSTEAD CONSTRUCTION LTD, Selorm Dewotor is optimistic the AstroTurf project will be completed on time.

ALSO READ: