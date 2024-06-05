Repair works have commenced on the dilapidated road at Olympia, along the La-Nungua stretch—a crucial link between La and Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

This follows a report my the media.

The road, previously in a hazardous condition, had been a significant concern for commuters.

Urban Roads Engineer, Adjei Boateng, who is overseeing the project, disclosed that the major repairs are expected to be completed within a week or two.

Minor works will follow, with full completion of the road anticipated within a month.

“We intend to finish the works in a week or two then we now start with the minor work where the road will be fully finished, so let us give ourselves a month.”

Commuters and motorists have expressed their delight at the repair works, with some acknowledging the relief it will bring to their daily travels.

“We are happy because it is a good thing to see them work and it is such goodness we always seek.”

The Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley, has also expressed her relief and satisfaction, highlighting her role in advocating for the repairs.

“It’s a great relief to me and the good people of La-Dadekotopon because it’s in our constituency. It is going to bring a great relief because normally in the mornings because of the potholes, there is a lot of heavBut since the road has been widened and they are able to fix it, the traffic will flow well.”

