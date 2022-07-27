The Akasanoma to Nsawam road section of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange will be closed from midnight of Friday, July 29, 2022, to midnight of Sunday, July 31, 2022.

This, according to the Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads, is to pave way for repair works of ramps.

A statement by the Acting Director of Urban Roads, Ing James Amoo-Gottfried, noted QG KONSTRUKTION AB will be the contractor in charge.

It has, therefore, appealed to motorists to follow all traffic management measures that will be put in place at vantage points of the road.

Read the full statement below: