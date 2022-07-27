The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to leave Accra for France on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to continue preparations ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which will be held in Costa Rica.

Prior to the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup, the women’s squad will set up camp in France starting tomorrow. On July 29, 2022, they will play a friendly match against Les Bleues.

Twenty-three players have been chosen for the journey to the European nation, and it’s probable that this will be the final World Cup roster, according to the Ghana Football Association.

Ben Fokou, the team’s head coach, feels the team’s preparations have gone well and that they are ready for the global showpiece, which will take place from August 10 to August 28.

‘’Since we started preparations about five weeks ago, the girls have been doing well in training and giving off their best. They put up a good performance in the training matches, and it shows they are ready for the tournament ahead. We will be leaving for France to play an international friendly and have our final preparations before we leave for Costa Rica for the tournament. It will be a good test for the team ahead of the tournament,” Ben Fokou said.

‘’The girls are eager to give everything to raise the flag of Ghana high and go far in this competition. Everybody is happy and ready for the game against France as it will help strengthen the team. The girls are ready to work hard for the target we have set for ourselves as a team,” he added.

“We need the support of Ghanaians as we embark on our sixth consecutive World Cup appearance,” he added.

Ghana will play the United States in their first game on August 11 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera, before facing the Netherlands and Japan in the remaining Group D fixtures.