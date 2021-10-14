The Shiashie-Tetteh Quarshie Interchange is expected to be closed to the general public from midnight on Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways in a statement noted the closure is to pave way for repair works on sections of the road.

The statement advised motorists to follow traffic diversion signs that will be placed at the various sections of the road within the period.

The Ministry, has, however, apologised for the inconvenience the exercise may cause even as it strives to eliminate the bottlenecks in traffic stream.

