Residents of Dwease-Praso in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti region have appealed to government as a matter of urgency to extend development to the area.

The residents who feel neglected by government told Adom News their roads, public toilets and other amenities are nothing to write home about.

They made the call during a clean-up exercise over the weekend.

The residents bemoaned how promises made to them by successive governments have not seen the light of day.

The last, they said was made by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but are yet to see any action.

They said almost all adjoining communities are yet to have their fair share of the national cake after eight years of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

