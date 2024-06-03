The aftermath of a violent stabbing incident at the Ofaakor Electoral Commission Office near Kasoa in the Central Region has led to a clash between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident has left Ato Koomson, the son of Mavis Hawa Koomson, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, in critical condition.

Ato Koomson was seriously injured during the altercation and is currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that, he was trying to mediate a conflict when an NDC supporter allegedly attacked him with a knife.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Constituency Communications Officer for the NDC, Stephen Delali Sowekpor painted a different picture of Ato Koomson.

“Ato Koomson is not the peace-loving person the NPP claims he is. Even during the limited registration and the 2020 election, he led thugs to attack NDC members for no reason,” he stated.

He further alleged that, every single day, he [Ato] led macho men into the bush to cause mayhem.

Mr. Sowekpor claimed that, despite numerous protests and reports to the police, no action was taken against Mr. Koomson and his group.

He mentioned that, on the day of the incident, Asmah, the accused attacker, was severely beaten by Ato and his thugs.

But in a quick rebuttal, the NPP Awutu Senya East Constituency Secretary, Mike Addy vehemently refuted Mr. Sowekpor’s claims.

“The NPP did not cause any confusion. It was Asmah, a member of the NDC, who stabbed Ato and then ran away,” he claimed.

He accused his NDC colleague of twisting facts and spreading falsehoods.

“Ato is a peaceful man, not a violent person. The Police were present during the incident, and it’s not true that Ato was leading any thugs. It’s the NDC who are dealing with land guards and causing trouble” he alleged.

Mr. Addy said he expected the NDC to speak the truth instead of peddling falsehoods.

