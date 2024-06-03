Popular music group, Team Eternity has addressed their unexpected absence from the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) performance lineup.

The group was scheduled to be one of the highlights of the prestigious awards ceremony.

In an official statement, Team Eternity expressed their deep regret and disappointment over their inability to perform.

They cited unforeseen circumstances beyond their control as the reason for their absence, which left many fans and attendees disappointed.

The group acknowledged the fans’ disappointment and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

While they did not detail the specific circumstances that prevented their participation, it is clear that the decision was made reluctantly.

Despite the setback, Team Eternity expressed gratitude for the unwavering support they have received.

The TGMA organizers are yet to comment on the issue.