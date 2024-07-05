Posters of Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, said to be the biological brother of Manhyia South MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh have popped up, announcing his bid as his successor.

Nana Owusu Afriyie is currently the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Manhyia South Constituency Treasurer.

This follows the confirmation of the Energy Minister popularly known as NAPO as the running mate to NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December election.

The rank and file of the NPP have expressed confident that, the pair is the perfect duo to help the party retain power.

President Akufo-Addo described Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Opoku Prempeh as an “excellent pairing”.

ALSO READ: