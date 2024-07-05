A political historian at the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Samuel Adu Gyamfi has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure that their running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, avoids making unscripted public statements and speeches.

According to him, Dr. Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO has a strong personality which could be a disadvantage to the party.

He noted that, while NAPO adds valuable experience to the Bawumia ticket, it is crucial for the party, particularly his handlers, to ensure that he refrains from extemporaneous speech in public forums.

“I am of the view that in terms of public engagement when he is to deliver a speech or on a campaign platform, I will suggest that he does not speak extempore, and further, as I appeal, he should not speak off the cuff.

“I am of the view that the political handlers, marketers, and experts in speeches and those who are going to write those speeches for him must prepare him with a lower tone because he has a strong personality and charisma to be able to communicate with a party voice and in a way to also be quite humane. “So, his speech should have a tone that is polite, respectful, cuts across, and has a certain soberness within the sphere,” Prof Adu Gyamfi stated in an interview on Citi News.

On Thursday, July 4, the National Executive Council of the NPP unanimously endorsed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 general elections in December.

