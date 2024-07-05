The Ashanti Regional branch of the Progressive School Feeding Caterers Association Ghana is threatening to lay down

their tools over reductions in payment of the approved school feeding grant and non-payment of arrears.

In a newsletter, the association says the authorities in charge of the program have failed to pay them the actual feeding grant of GHS 1.50 per pupil.

They claim to have been shortchanged by the secretariat as they are paid 30 pesewas less than the approved amount.

Caterers across the country persistently demanded that the government increased the school feeding grant from the original GHS 1 per child to GHS 3, owing to food price hikes.

Following several protests by the caterers, the government consequently agreed to increase the amount.

According to the association, the Coordinator of the School Feeding Program, Hajia Safia, revealed on national television that the government had approved GHS 1.50 feeding fee per child for the 2023/2024 academic year.

“However, we the caterers realized from recent payment that GHS 1.20 was used for the calculation instead of the GHS 1.50 approved by the government,” portions of the statement read.

The association led by its President, Gifty Asamoah is demanding that the government ensures the payment of 30 pesewas difference.

The group is also urging the government to settle arrears for the second term of the academic year by the end of July 12, 2024.

They are also requesting the payment of the third term feeding grant before the beginning of the next academic year.

The group also raised concerns about delays in termly payment, underpayment, underpayment due to non-cooking, and demand for tax certificates.

They are threatening to boycott their services

if the government and the school feeding secretariat fail to heed their demands.