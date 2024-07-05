Professor Adu Gyamfi, a Political Historian at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has said successive governments have deliberately underfunded the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to avoid being held accountable by an informed citizenry.

According to Professor Gyamfi, politicians have consistently deprived the NCCE of necessary financial and logistical support, thereby preventing its officers from effectively carrying out their duties.

This statement comes in light of ongoing complaints from district and national NCCE officers regarding logistical challenges that hamper their work.

In a 2015 study on the NCCE’s operations, Professor Gyamfi discovered that staff across the country were grappling with severe resource and logistical constraints.

The study also highlighted that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) is more widely recognized than the NCCE Chairperson, attributed to the EC’s higher visibility and publicity compared to the NCCE’s activities.

Professor Gyamfi said although the NCCE has been educating citizens about their rights and civic responsibilities, many remain unaware of its efforts due to the commission’s lack of resources for effective public engagement.

He remarked, “The government and politicians are not interested in the NCCE because they prefer citizens to remain uninformed about their civic rights and responsibilities. An educated populace would demand accountability and challenge political control. Therefore, investing in the NCCE does not benefit politicians.”

He described the politicians’ actions as deliberate, adding, “When citizens are empowered, they will hold politicians accountable. They will understand their constitutional rights and the obligations of state actors. Politicians find it easier to exploit a less informed populace.”

Logistical and resource constraints continue to be significant challenges that prevent the NCCE from fulfilling its constitutional duties effectively.

These challenges are evident across NCCE offices nationwide, including the Asokore Mampong District Office, where officers have reported difficulties in their work, particularly as general elections approach.

NCCE officers in Asokore Mampong face significant hurdles in performing their duties in this densely populated municipality. Logistical constraints exacerbate the challenges faced by the staff.

The Asawase Constituency is often a hotspot for political activity, especially during elections.

The two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recognize the importance of the NCCE in educating constituents.

However, both parties are concerned that the NCCE lacks the necessary resources to carry out its work.

Despite these constraints, NCCE officers in Asokore Mampong are striving to fulfill their duties.

Director Matthew Agbenu noted the difficulties, explaining that officers sometimes have to walk to communities to conduct public education due to the lack of an official vehicle.

With the general elections approaching, the role of the NCCE in educating citizens about their civic responsibilities is more crucial than ever.

