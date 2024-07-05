The Minority in Parliament has blocked a request by the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin to expedite the vetting and approval of the Minister of State-designate for the Energy Ministry, Herbert Krapa.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday nominated the deputy Energy Minister to be a Minister of State at the Energy Ministry after the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, selected the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2024 election.

The Majority Leader therefore requested the House to fast-track some of the processes in place to ensure a vacuum is not created at the ministry.

He also “humbly” appealed that the Appointments Committee hold the vetting today, Friday, July 5.

But the Minority in Parliament did not agree to this.

According to the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the incumbent Energy Minister is still at post and, thus, did not comprehend the need to rush the appointment process of the Minister of State-designate.

“The Energy Minister is still the Energy Minister. What is the urgency that we are talking about? Now that this has come into the public domain, the least we can do is to publish it in the newspaper for the record because this is a House of rules then we can move forward from there.”

Mr Krapa, a Deputy Energy Minister, was in March this year appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the new Chairman of the Board for the Electricity Company Ghana (ECG).

His appointment followed the resignation of the company’s board chair, Keli Gadzekpo.

