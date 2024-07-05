The West African Examination Council (WAEC), says it has uncovered a new strategy of examination malpractice where some candidates conceal money and contact numbers in answer booklets in a bid to influence their exam results.

WAEC’s Head of Corporate Affairs, John Kapi, who made this known pointed out that, measures have been put in place to prevent all forms of examination malpractice.

“Supervisors and invigilators are to search candidates thoroughly to ensure that they do not have in possession mobile phones or any other foreign materials in the examination hall.

Proprietors of schools, teachers and all other persons not involved in the conduct of the examination are not allowed at the examination centres.”

He warned that “The Council will not be in the position to award scores to any candidate who fails to comply with these instructions. The Council has noted with concern a number of cases where candidates write telephone numbers or the phrase, “help me”, “call me”, “just call my mum” etc. in their answer booklets. Others also insert various amounts of money in their answer booklets soliciting for help from examiners.”

“We wish to state clearly that this is classified as seeking external assistance and it’s a punishable offence. In addition, candidates should note that tearing their question paper or answer booklet during examination, refusing to submit work scripts after examination, seeking or receiving help from non-candidates are forms of examination malpractice,” he said.

Head of Legal Affairs at WAEC, Victor Brew, noted that four candidates from the previous year’s examinations have already been convicted for engaging in exam malpractice.

