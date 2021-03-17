A final year student of Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (SHS), Evelyn Gadagoe, and three others have drowned in the Volta Lake at Kpando.

According to JoyNews sources, she was travelling with 10 other people in a canoe, on Tuesday, when they were hit by a storm on the lake.

Six people on the canoe survived but the student, together with three others did not.

Reports say that young Gadagoe was on her way to her okro farm on the other side of the river in order to harvest and sell some to raise money.

The final year student was apparently raising money to finish her course at Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School. Unfortunately, she drowned on her way from the farm.

Her body has since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue at Kpando.