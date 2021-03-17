The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned of possible rains in Southern parts of the country tonight.

In a statement, the GMA said the rains could fall between 2:30pm and 8:pm.

The statement, signed by Frederick Quaytey Cudjoe, a Meteorologist at the GMA, said the possibility of the rains falling is at 70%.

There have been recent rains in the last few days in Southern parts as well as in other parts of the country, including the Ashanti Region although originally, the month of March does not fall within the rainy season in the country.