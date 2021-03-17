Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) feels vindicated following the defeat of the party in the 2020 general election.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs said he knew the NDC would lose the election after the election of National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

“I knew Ofosu-Ampofo cannot lead the NDC to victory; he lacks leadership skills,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

The NDC National Chairman is now on the radar of Mr Jacobs after asking supporters not to pay attention to the suspended member.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo called the former NDC Central Regional Chairman’s bluff wishing they could even impose a harsher sanction on him [Allotey].

This has since angered Mr Jacobs and is now questioning the integrity of the Chairman of his former political party.

“Ofosu-Ampofo behaves like a toddler and talks like a kindergarten boy that is why I did not support him for the chairmanship position,” he said.

The former NDC Chairman cautioned Mr Ofosu-Ampofo not to use him to settle personal scores in the NDC.

Mr Jacobs said he is not surprised at the conduct of the National Chairman because he is seeking re-election.

“Ofosu-Ampofo led NDC to the slaughter and he now wants to appease the supporters by attacking me,” he added.