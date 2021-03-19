Dancehall act, Shatta Wale’s music has found its way into textbook series for primary four pupils.

Pages 89 and 90 of the Alpha and Omega Creative Arts textbook described who Shatta Wale is and listed some of his acts for review.

Practice four of the lesson tasked pupils to sing and dance to one of Shatta Wale’s songs it had listed including My level, Gringo, Bullet proof, Ayoo, Taking Over and Krom Aye Shi.

In the subsequent lesson, the textbook went as far as the lyrics of Shatta’s Neighborhood Hero track which spoke at length about the need for hustling.

The book thereafter asked the pupils to discuss the words in the music.

An elated Shatta Wale posted the pages on his social media platform and thanked the Ghana Education Service for the recognition.

The development has caused a stir with socialites having divided opinion.

While some argued it was about time the music king was recognised others believed it was an exaggerated act.