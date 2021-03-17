Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who was recently suspended, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has lambasted the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, for attacking the party’s leadership in Parliament including the Speaker of Parliament.

Describing Mr Gyamfi as an upstart who recently joined the NDC, Mr Anyidoho wondered why and how he could muster the courage to attack the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin, the Minority Caucus Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Caucus Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak for their role in approving some ministers-designate of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“It was about two weeks ago that we heard that a certain small boy in the NDC who feels the NDC is his bonafide property; the boy who recently joined the party has attacked the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the NDC in Parliament,” he chastised.

“This boy, who joined the party recently, wants to be carried in a palanquin; he has no respect for anyone and he says whatever he wants and now he has clashed with the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin,” he chided.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills, however, applauded the courage of Mr Bagbin for responding to Mr Gyamfi and also for making it clear that he will not sit down and allow his office to be abused.

Mr Anyidoho stressed the need to build a healthy institution and a healthy governance process as it is the agenda of the Atta Mills Institute to promote a good governance system in the country.

“As for the politics we will do it but we should not allow the culture of insult to take over the governance process. We thank Rt. Hon Speaker Alban Bagbin for saying that he is not a Speaker of a political party but a Speaker for Ghana’s Parliament,” he applauded.

He reminded Mr Gyamfi and his likes who are attacking and calling the Speaker of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak as traitors, to think of how Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin assumed that position when both the NDC and New Patriotic Party have an equal number of seats in Parliament.

He could not fathom why Mr Gyamfi attacked Mr Bagbin when he was not the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament.