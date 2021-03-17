The Ghana Publishers Association has revealed it will take disciplinary measures against one of its members, Badu Nkansah Publications for putting offensive and inappropriate textbooks onto the market.

According to the Association’s President, Asare Konado Yamoah, the content of the Class 3 History of Ghana textbook is a departure from the standards instituted to ensure the right contents are provided to learners.

“When we met, the Publisher and the Managing Director were present and we did not mince words with them; having considered and looked at the content of what is the subject matter of controversy. We said to them this is an aberration which we believe is unwarranted.

“We have disciplinary procedures in our association and we made it clear to them that we are going to take them through the disciplinary measures and if they are found by the committee to be guilty, appropriate sanctions will be meted out to them,” the Publishers’ President indicated.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on PM: Express Tuesday, the President condemned the controversial publication and disassociated the Association from the content of the said books.

Badu Nkansah, publishers of the ‘History of Ghana’ textbook, which has generated an uproar among Ghanaians, has rendered an unqualified apology for its ‘offensive description’ of Ewes in the publication.

But the Ghana Publishers Association said it will not support any indiscipline on the part of industry players who flout guidelines and regulations in submitting their contents to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for approval.

“This issue about unapproved textbooks has been a matter of grave concern to publishers in which so many correspondents we have written to NaCCA; we have expressed our misgivings and directed that they raise the hammer and hit hard on those who are selling unapproved books,” Mr Yamoah told JoyNews.

Mr Yamoah indicated that Badu Nkansah Publications has begun withdrawing the said textbooks from schools and the shelves of bookshops.

He believes this measure is one of the ways to avert the damage the said reading materials may cause to unsuspecting readers.