The Member of Parliament for North Tongu has filed an urgent request in Parliament for the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, to answer questions on the newly-authored history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana’.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said the book contains “bigoted publications” targeted at denigrating the Ewe ethnic group.

Describing the publication as “offensive, divisive and incendiary”, the former Deputy Education Minister said it was important for the Education Minister to answer some questions relating to the development before students in schools get polluted with them.

Revealing the content of the question he has filed, he outlined: “To ask the Honourable Minister responsible for Education whether the publications titled: History of Ghana, Text Book 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications authored by Badu Nkansah and Nelly Martinson Anim and Golden English Basic 4 authored by Okyere Baafi Alexander both of which contain bigoted content targeted at the Ewe ethnic group have come to his Ministry’s attention.

“Were they approved by any of his Ministry’s agencies and what steps government is taking to purge our schools and bookshops from offensive, divisive and incendiary publications of this nature?”

This is to notify all concerned that I have filed an urgent parliamentary question requesting the Minister for Education… Posted by Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa on Sunday, March 14, 2021

The aforementioned textbooks have generated a public uproar since portions of them went viral on social media over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the publisher of the History of Ghana textbook, Mr Nkansah has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.