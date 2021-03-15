Brazilian construction firm, Contracta has started the demolition of structures at the Kumasi Central Market to pave way for the construction of the second phase of the Kejetia Redevelopment project.

The exercise comes after the city authority served notice to traders of possible destruction of their goods if they failed to relocate to satellite markets.

In the past one month, traders at the central market have been agitating over what they say is the KMA’s failure to relocate them to a proper place for business.

They insisted on not leaving until proper arrangements are made.

But, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah served notice for the traders to vacate the market by Saturday or end up losing their goods.

Although Some of the traders initially maintained they will not heed the Minister’s directive, they finally did.

Construction firm, Contracta, Sunday night started pulling down structures at the market.

Project Consultant, Emmanuel Danso has said the traders finally heeded the minister’s directive.

“Traders have finally moved and that has given us the go ahead to pull down structures to commence the project,” he said.

Mr. Danso said even though government’s estimated 2-year period for the project has elapsed due to traders’ unwillingness to relocate, they will still work within time to avoid further delays.