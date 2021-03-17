Former Deputy General secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has descended on the party’s National Chairman over an opinion he shared.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, in an interview, said the party will heed calls to further sanction suspended members, including Mr Anyidoho, for “persistent anti-party conduct”.

Reacting to the rate at which the party is losing some executives, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said the sieving is a vital tool in growing the party and admonished supporters not to pay attention to the suspended members’ rants.

“NDC is a moving train so members can jump off anytime because new ones will jump on board,” a statement that has touched Mr Anyidoho’s nerve.

In a tweet to express his disappointment, Mr Anyidoho, who has been suspended, said the leader was “recklessly bold to say” those words.

Since losing the last election to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Anyidoho has become a pain in the party’s neck, yet he believes suspension is not the surest way of growing the party.

He further said the comments will haunt Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, whether he likes it or not.