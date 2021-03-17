Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 second-leg win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Hungary.

The Citizens never looked in trouble against the out-of-form Bundesliga outfit and romped to a 4-0 success on aggregate in a tie that took place at the Puskas Arena due to Covid restrictions.

The hosts rampaged out of the traps and took the lead on the night through Kevin de Bruyne’s thunderous drive on 12 minutes. It was a quite splendid strike and a fitting way for City to clock up 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Marco Rose’s Gladbach were left chasing shadows for much of the contest and this was exemplified by City’s second goal on 18 minutes. Phil Foden’s wonderful run and pass was given the finish it deserved by Ilkay Gundogan, who coolly notched his 15th of the season.

As the game wore on City moved down the gears and the visitors did have the occasional opening with Breel Embolo fizzing their best chance just wide. However, Pep Guardiola’s men remained in control and went on to record a seventh straight clean sheet in the competition.

City can now look forward to Friday’s draw for the Champions League quarter-finals before continuing their bid for glory on all fronts when they visit Everton in the last eight of the FA Cup on Saturday.